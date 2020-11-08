Madden 21 Simulation: Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals

After last week’s impressive defensive performance, the Miami Dolphins currently sit at 4-3 and one game behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

But this week’s matchup vs. Arizona’s red-hot offense will be much different than those we’ve seen before. And while Brian Flores and his coaching staff try to figure out how to contain Murray, Tua Tagovailoa is going to have to go toe-to-toe with the 2018 Heisman winner—If Miami hopes to fly back to South Florida with a win.

Unfortunately, we still have a few hours to wait.

So as you sit here and debate whether or not it’s too early to drink a beer (it’s not) or who to start in your fantasy lineup, why not check out this week’s Madden 21 simulation between the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals?

First, I must apologize.

When you have two computer-controlled teams, the depth chart isn’t exactly as realistic as possible. So while you might recognize Kenyan Drake on the Cardinals (OUT) or Matt Breida (OUT) having a career game, please understand this is not by design.

Now, about the game.

Summary

Over the last few weeks, the Dolphins have jumped out to an early lead and found a way to maintain it, which is exactly what happened in this one. Miami went up early after Jordan Howard broke off a 22-yard touchdown run, and virtual Brian Flores and his team never looked back.

There were a lot of big plays in this one. And although I won’t spoil the ending. I will say the Dolphins offense scored many points and the defense held DeAndre Hopkins to ZERO catches. (Don’t get your hopes up)

If you want to watch the full game, hit play below.

Next week, the Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Want to listen to this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio, where Jake and Josh preview today’s matchup vs the Arizona Cardinals? Of course you do! Click the play button below!