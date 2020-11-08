Share All sharing options for: Dolphins vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals faceoff later today in an NFL Week 9 showdown. As an inter-conference game, these two teams only face each other once every four years. The last time these two met, a Week 14 game in 2016, the 7-5 Dolphins hosted the 5-6-1 Cardinals in a game that changed the future for the Dolphins. After throwing for 195 yards with three touchdowns giving him a 124.0 passer rating, Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill stepped up to throw a pass with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter. At the same time, defenisve end Calais Campbell came through the middle and was blocked to the ground, hitting Tannehill’s front leg just as he plated to throw. The quarterback sustained a partially torn ACL, an injury that was initially treated with stem-cell therapy and rehabilitation, but led to surgery when he reinjured the knee in training camp in 2017.

Miami ultimately made the playoffs after the 2016 season, but were not the same without Tannehill, who missed the final three games of the year and the blowout loss to the Steelers in the Wildcard game, and Tannehill never looked the same in Miami. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2019, and has looked more like the 2016 version of himself than any time since the injury. The Dolphins finished last season 5-10, then used the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, resetting the franchise and looking to finally move forward.

That one play spun the Dolphins from an up-and-coming team under Tannehill in 2016 to a team fighting for relevance for the next three years to now a team that is starting to move up again.

The Cardinals in 2016 started Carson Palmer at quarterback while David Johnson led the team in rushing and Larry Fitzgerald was the top receiver. While Fitzgerald is still on the team, though DeAndre Hopkins is this year’s leading receiver, since 2016, Arizona has seen Josh Rosen as the top quarterback for a year, while Adrian Peterson and, former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake, have taken turns as the leading rusher. In 2019, a year after selecting Rosen with the tenth-overall pick in the Draft, Arizona used the first-overall selection to add Kyler Murray to the roster.

Starting for just the second time in his career, Tagovailoa will look to have a stronger performance against Murray’s Cardinals than he has last week. Miami’s defense and special teams dominated the game, leading to not a lot of need for Tagovailoa, or any of the offense, to put up big numbers. In a game that will see a lot of focus on the two young quarterbacks, can Tagovailoa show the potential that led to Miami selecting him? Will Murray’s growth continue at the expense of the Dolphins’ defense?

How can you watch Sunday’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:25pm ET on November 8

Where is the game?

State Farm Stadium, Gendale, Arizona

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Cardinals in blue

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Cardinals -6

O/U: 49.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 63°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 9-3

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 26-23 @ Miami, Week 14, 2016

