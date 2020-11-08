Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two NFC South teams this evening in what should be one of the better games of the week. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle for first place in their division. The Saints are coming off a four game win streak, including a 26 to 23 win over the Chicago Bears last week. The Bucs are for their part coming off a three game win streak with their win over the the New York Giants last week with a 25 to 23 score.

The Saints enter the game ranked 9th in the league in passing with 276.6 yards through the air per game and ranked 13th in rushing, gaining 102.6 yards per game on the ground. The Saints are ranked 10th with the two categories combined with a total of 395.9 yards of offense per game. Defensively the Saints are 17th in the NFL against the pass, yielding 237.86 yards per game. Against the rush, the Saints are ranked 3rd overall in the NFL, giving up only 90.57 yards per contest on the ground. The Saints combined defensive rating is 8th overall, giving up a total of 328.43 yards per game.

The Buccaneers rank a bit lower in the passing game at 13th with 273.6 per game through the air. On the ground the Bucs are gaining an average of 102.6 yards per game, ranked 23rd in the NFL. Offensively in total the Bucs are ranked 17th overall, gaining a total of 376.3 yards per game. On defense Tampa is yielding 229.12 yards per game through the air, ranked a bit lower than the Saints at 17th. Against the rush the Bucs are yielding a league leading 70.38 yards on the ground per game. Tampa’s combined defensive yardage given up is ranked 3rd in the NFL, giving up only 299.5 yards per game.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints (5-2) 2nd NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) 1st NFC South