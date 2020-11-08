Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins enter this weeks game on quite a roll, especially given the last few years. Three games ago we dismantled the San Francisco 49ers, a team that had just been to the Super Bowl. The Phins then followed that up with a shutout victory over the hated New York Jets. Last week then hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a game where the Rams could not seem to stop the Dolphins defense from having their way leading to yet another convincing win. This week the challenge seems as high or higher than any of those three games but now most Dolphins fans believe that we can pull out just about any game if we are on our game, especially on defense.

This weeks rival, the Arizona Cardinals enter the game with a 5 and 2 record. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive overtime win last week over the very good Seattle Seahawks, led by their dynamic quarterback, Kyler Murray, by a 37 to 34 score. The Cardinals enter the week, coming from what is most likely going to be the best division in football this season, sitting in second place in the NFC West. Offensively the Cardinals enter the week ranked 3rd overall in the NFL, gaining 426.4 yards per game. Conversely the Dolphins sit near the bottom of the league gaining 331.9 yards per game on offense. The Cardinals are averaging 29 points per game while our Dolphins are averaging a slight bit less in points per contest at 26.85 points per game.

Defensively both teams sit in the bottom half of the league in yardage surrounded per game. The Arizona Cardinals are surrendering 378.43 yards per game, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are giving up an average of 376 yards per game which ranks them a bit better than Arizona at 20th in the NFL. As far a the stat that matters the most the Cardinals are surrendering 20.85 points per game. On the other side of the ball the Miami Dolphins are giving up and even more impressive 18.57 yards per game. Hopefully that trend continues and even improves into this weeks game.

Miami Dolphins (3-3) 2nd AFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (5-2) 2nd NFC West