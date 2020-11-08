Week Nine Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing out west, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 9 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)
Denver Broncos (3-4) 3rd AFC West @ Atlanta Falcons (2-6) 4th NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Atlanta Falcons -4
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
Seattle Seahawks (6-1) 1st NFC West @ Buffalo Bills (6-3) 1st AFC East
- Where: Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -3
- Over/Under: 55.5
- Seattle Seahawks SBNation Site: www.fieldgulls.com
- Buffalo Bills SBNation Site: www.buffalorumblings.com
Chicago Bears (5-3) 2nd NFC North @ Tennessee Titans (5-2) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Tennessee Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Chicago Bears SBNation Site: www.windycitygridiron.com
- Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) 2nd AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (5-2) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -1
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com
- Indianapolis Colts SBNation Site: www.stampedeblue.com
Carolina Panthers (3-5) 3rd NFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) 1st AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10.5
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com
- Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: www.arrowheadpride.com
Detroit Lions (3-4) 3nd NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (2-5) 4th NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Minnesota Vikings -4.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com
- Minnesota Vikings SBNation Site: www.dailynorseman.com
New York Giants (1-7) 4th NFC East @ Washington Football Team (2-5) 2nd NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Washington Football Team -2
- Over/Under: 42.5
- New York Giants SBNation Site: www.bigblueview.com
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
Houston Texans (1-6) 3ed AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) 4th AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Houston Texans -7
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com
- Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: www.bigcatcountry.com