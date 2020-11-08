 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Nine Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Due to our Miami Dolphins playing out west, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 9 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Denver Broncos (3-4) 3rd AFC West @ Atlanta Falcons (2-6) 4th NFC South

Seattle Seahawks (6-1) 1st NFC West @ Buffalo Bills (6-3) 1st AFC East

Chicago Bears (5-3) 2nd NFC North @ Tennessee Titans (5-2) 1st AFC South

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) 2nd AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (5-2) 2nd AFC South

Carolina Panthers (3-5) 3rd NFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) 1st AFC West

Detroit Lions (3-4) 3nd NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (2-5) 4th NFC North

New York Giants (1-7) 4th NFC East @ Washington Football Team (2-5) 2nd NFC East

Houston Texans (1-6) 3ed AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) 4th AFC South