Week Nine Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing out west, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 9 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Denver Broncos (3-4) 3rd AFC West @ Atlanta Falcons (2-6) 4th NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Atlanta Falcons -4

Atlanta Falcons -4 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com

www.milehighreport.com Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com

Seattle Seahawks (6-1) 1st NFC West @ Buffalo Bills (6-3) 1st AFC East

Where: Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Bills Stadium, Buffalo, New York TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Seattle Seahawks -3

Seattle Seahawks -3 Over/Under: 55.5

55.5 Seattle Seahawks SBNation Site: www.fieldgulls.com

www.fieldgulls.com Buffalo Bills SBNation Site: www.buffalorumblings.com

Chicago Bears (5-3) 2nd NFC North @ Tennessee Titans (5-2) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Tennessee Titans -6.5

Tennessee Titans -6.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Chicago Bears SBNation Site: www.windycitygridiron.com

www.windycitygridiron.com Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) 2nd AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (5-2) 2nd AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Baltimore Ravens -1

Baltimore Ravens -1 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com

www.baltimorebeatdown.com Indianapolis Colts SBNation Site: www.stampedeblue.com

Carolina Panthers (3-5) 3rd NFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) 1st AFC West

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10.5

Kansas City Chiefs -10.5 Over/Under: 52.5

52.5 Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com

www.catscratchreader.com Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: www.arrowheadpride.com

Detroit Lions (3-4) 3nd NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (2-5) 4th NFC North

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Minnesota Vikings -4.5

Minnesota Vikings -4.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com

www.prideofdetroit.com Minnesota Vikings SBNation Site: www.dailynorseman.com

New York Giants (1-7) 4th NFC East @ Washington Football Team (2-5) 2nd NFC East

Houston Texans (1-6) 3ed AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) 4th AFC South