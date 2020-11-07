Phinsider Radio: Miami’s game in Arizona will certainly feature “Rocket Power”

The Dolphins are preparing for a showdown with the Cardinals and a win could have a major impact on playoff implications.

We start the show with the news of a Miami Dolphins assistant coach testing positive for COVID-19, but as of Saturday night, the team is preparing to play the game as schedule.

The Dolphins made two trades before Tuesday’s deadline, which included the acquisition of DeAndre Washington, a running back from the Kansas City Chiefs who fits the mold of a pass-catching third-down back.

The Cardinals offer a big test for a Miami defense that has been on the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Not only do the Cardinals have the second-best rushing attack in the league, but arguably a top-two receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. Jake and Josh share not only how the Dolphins can counter the offense assault of Arizona, but even take advantage of it.

As usual, they highlight three keys to the game, which includes limiting mistakes against an Arizona team that is called for roughly eight penalties per game and provide their key players.

With the Dolphins on a three-game winning streak, it is certainly possible that Brian Flores enters coach of the year conversations if the team leaves Arizona with a win.

Be sure to check back for our postgame reaction that will drop late Sunday night or early Monday. You can find the guys on Twitter at @Jmendel94 and @Houtz.