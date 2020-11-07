NFL Week 9 winners picks: Straight-up and against the spread picks from The Phinsider experts

The NFL is on to Week 9, meaning it is time for our Week 9 straight-up and against the spread picks from The Phinsider contributors. We primarily focus on straight-up picks here on The Phinsider, which you can see for Week 9 in the chart below. Some of our contributors do give their picks against the spread and over/under picks, so you can see those by clicking on the tabs at the top of the chart.

Last week, Justin Hier dominate his way to a 12-2 mark. Kathleen Noa finished the week 9-3, while Josh Houtz was 9-5. I was fourth on the week at 8-6, while James McKinney was 7-7. Finally, CT Smith finished the week 6-8.

The results from last week shook up our overall standings, where McKinney had been in the top spot the last several weeks. Hier now leaps over him to take control of the pool for the year:

Justin Hier 83-36-1 (70%)

James McKinney 80-38-1 (68%)

Josh Houtz 75-40-1 (65%)

CT Smith 76-43-1 (64%)

Kevin Nogle 76-43-1 (64%)

Kat missed a couple of weeks, so she is not in the overall standings, but she is 57-25-1 (68 percent) on the season.

Here are our picks for this weekend: