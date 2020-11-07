Phinsider Question Of The Day- Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals Edition 11/07/2020

Last week marked a milestone for the Miami Dolphins. The presumptive future quarterback of the franchise, Tua Tagovailoa, make his first start. It is assumed, at this point, barring an injury, that Tua will be the starter the rest of this season. While the Dolphins defense looked unstoppable against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked lackluster. Much of this was probably due to the offensive staff calling a very conservative game, especially after the Dolphins jumped out to a quick lead while Tua also had some moments that were less than stellar that were on him. Tua for his part ended with 12 completions on 22 attempts for 93 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and one fumble. Tua will most likely have to show more this week against the Cardinals if the Phins hope to pull out another exciting win.

The Cardinals enter this week on a three game win streak including an exciting overtime win over a very good Seattle Seahawks team last week. The Cardinals have one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL as do the Seahawks and when all was said and done Kyler Murray outdueled the leaded for NFL MVP of the season Russell Wilson. Murray ended his day with 360 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 67 more yards on the ground on 14 carries and one more touchdown. While the Dolphins defense showed that they could be more than effective against a traditional pocket passer last week, what they face this week is anything but a traditional pocket passer. Can the new look Dolphins defense stand up to the challenge?

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow, and why?

