Dolphins Friday injury report: Matt Breida (hamstring) out

The Miami Dolphins offense is beginning to look a bit banged up, particularly in the backfield. Per the team’s official injury report, presumptive starter Matt Breida will be absent from this week’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring injury. Breida was unable to log any practice time this week, and his status for Week 10 remains uncertain.

Breida’s absence stings particularly strong because the team is already without lead ball carrier Myles Gaskin who landed on injured reserve earlier this week due to an MCL sprain that he suffered during last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Free agent acquisition Jordan Howard, who signed a two-year $10 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason and has been a healthy scratch for the team’s last three games, will likely get the first carries out of the backfield this week. Patrick Laird and undrafted rookie Salvon Ahemd also figure to get some snaps, with Laird likely picking up the bulk of the third down work.

Elsewhere on Miami’s injury report, Jamal Perry (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Sunday’s contest. Perry missed last week’s matchup with the same injury. Wide receiver and recent trade acquisition Lynn Bowden Jr. will not travel with the team after having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As of the publishing of this article, it is unclear whether Bowden contracted the virus himself or is considered high risk due to close contact with someone else. Bowden’s placement on the list is reportedly unrelated to a Miami Dolphins coaching staff member testing positive on Friday, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. Bowden is the first Dolphins player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list since August.

All other Dolphins players are without an injury designation this weekend. Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), safety Eric Rowe (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), Laird (ankle), tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were all full participants in Friday’s practice.

