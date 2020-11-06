 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19; still expected to play Cardinals on Sunday

By Josh Houtz
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

We knew before the season ever started that the 2020 NFL season was going to be a bumpy road. And while COVID-19 has hit a few NFL locker rooms, the Miami Dolphins had not seen many cases, since early in camp.

That changed today, when we found out a short time ago from NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero that a Miami Dolphins assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miami Dolphins later released a statement of their own confirming the initial report.


I’m sure we will hear more from this as the weekend progresses.

Today, the team changed their daily schedule from a full-practice to a walkthrough, as they prepare to head west for their matchup versus Arizona. As of now, the Dolphins-Cardinals game is still scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 PM ET. Whether or not that changes, is anyone’s guess.

We will keep you updated throughout the day if we hear anything more on this from the Dolphins.