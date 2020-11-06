Dolphins fan confidence rebounds after win over Rams

The Miami Dolphins are 4-3 on the year, having won each of their last three games in convincing fashion. The defense led the way last week, recording two sacks, nine quarterback hits, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles with recoveries of both including a touchdown return. Not to be outdone, the special teams featured a 45-yard kick return and an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown, both by Jakeem Grant.

Other than coming away with the win, the most important piece in Miami’s defensive performance was removing pressure from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami started Tagovailoa for the first time, moving him to the top of the depth chart ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the defensive performance kept the game from needing to be decided by the rookie’s performance.

The results on Sunday, plus the first start of Tagovailoa’s career, reflected in the confidence levels for Dolphins fans. After the fan confidence dropped to 85 percent coming out of the bye week, a 10 percent drop from Week 7’s season high, it climbed back to 92 percent after the Los Angeles Rams game.

This week the Dolphins head to Glendale to play the Arizona Cardinals in a matchup of young quarterbacks looking to prove they can be franchise players. How will Dolphins fans react to a win? Or a loss? Check out our SB Nation Reacts polls to weigh in.