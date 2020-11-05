Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features two NFC teams. The Green Bay Packers will travel to Santa Clara, California to take no the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers are thus far having a solid season, going 5 and 2 thus far, leading their division. The 49ers on the other hand have been a bit more of an up and down team due to injuries coming off a Super Bowl run season that ultimately saw them lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have looked great some weeks and awful in others, including in the game against our very own Miami Dolphins who handed the 49ers a blowout loss to the tune of 43 to 17.

Both teams sit in the top half of the league in offensive production. Of the two teams the Packers lead the way gaining an average of 407.1 yards per game, ranked 8th overall in the NFL. The 49ers sit a couple of spots behind, ranked 10th overall, gaining an average of 399.5 yards per game. On defense the 49ers lead the way, ranked 6th overall, giving up an average of 314.16 yards per game. The Packers, also in the top half of the NFL, sit 5 spots back, ranked 11th overall, yielding 346.57 yards per game.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evenings Thursday Night Football game or of course, as always, your Miami Dolphins. As a reminder, continue to follow all site rules during any live game thread, especially the ones that do not allow ANY personal attacks or ANY mention of anything of a political or nature. Also remember that requesting, sharing or discussing of any illegal game streams on this thread or any other thread on the Phinsider or any of SBNations other sites is strictly prohibited and can result in a warning or a ban.

Green Bay Packers (5-2) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4) 4th NFC West