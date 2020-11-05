Week 9 NFL lines and picks

Week 8 was a bit more down to earth than the previous two weeks, as we finished 2-2. Thanks to a Kai Forbath shankopottomous late in Miami’s win last week, the total stayed at 28-17, one point under the mark. Thanks, Kai. Joe Burrow and the Bengals also clobbered the Titans, making the 6 points an afterthought. Detroit’s defense took a week off, and I have no clue what happened in Green Bay. Dalvin Cook obviously happened, but the Packers couldn’t take advantage of an awful Minnesota pass defense. That’s football for you.

Anyways, I still sit at 8-3-1 over the past 3 weeks, which I think any gambler would take. On with the Week 9 lines....

Green Bay -7 at San Francisco; O/U 48.5

Baltimore -1.5 at Indianapolis; 47.5

Carolina at Kansas City -10.5; 52.5

Chicago at Tennessee -6.5; 47

Denver at Atlanta -4; 50

Houston -7 at Jacksonville; 50.5

NY Giants at Washington -2.5; 42.5

Seattle -3 at Buffalo; 55

Las Vegas at LA Chargers PICK; 51.5

Miami at Arizona -4.5; 48.5

Pittsburgh -14 at Dallas; 41.5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay -4; 50.5

New England -7.5 at NY Jets; 41.5

I’m not exactly sure how Houston and Jacksonville is suppose to go over 50 points. Jags’ first-time starting QB Jake Luton doesn’t seem likely to carry Jacksonville to 20+ points. Houston will get theirs and more, but not enough to carry a horribly lifeless Jacksonville team. I’ll take the Texans -7 AND the under.

Chicago has gotten exposed a bit the last couple of weeks, but Tennessee doesn’t seem to know how to blow anyone out. The Bears’ defense is good enough to slow down Tennessee, and Tennessee’s defense will let the Bears hang around. I’ll take the Bears +6.5.

If we’re going Raiders/Chargers as a straight pick, I will take the Raiders here. Coming off a big win at Cleveland where their defense was the story of the game, the Raiders will outscore a reeling Chargers team and steal the game late.