Myles Gaskin added to injured reserve

Miami Dolphins starting running back Myles Gaskin is headed to injured reserve, head coach Brian Flores revealed on Thursday. The move will keep Gaskin, who injured his knee late in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, out of action for at least three weeks. Gaskin has been the team’s feature back this year, tallying 100 carries for 387 yards with two touchdowns; Matt Breida has the second-most carries on the team with just 37 attempts this year.

Breida, who likely would replace Gaskin as the starter, did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. His availability for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is in doubt.

That would leave Miami with Patrick Laird, Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed, and DeAndre Washington at the position. Laird has no carries this season, having been on the field for just five percent of the offensive snaps this year. Howard has 14 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns this year, but has been inactive the last three games as he has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. Ahmed, a rookie, was claimed by the Dolphins in August after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers; he was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in May. Washington was acquired in a trade this week from the Kansas City Chiefs.

In revealing the move, Flores highlighted Howard, Ahmed, and Laird, saying, “Myles Gaskin will go on IR; but yeah, we’ve got some guys banged up. Jordan Howard – he’s always practiced hard. I think he’s a good runner. That’s why we brought him here, so he’ll get an opportunity and Salvon Ahmed will get an opportunity as well and Patrick Laird. We like our depth at that position, so those guys will get an opportunity. They’ve got to practice well and hopefully they perform well in the game.”