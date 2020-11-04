Phinsider Question Of The Day 11/04/2020

In this past week “news” and or rumors came out that the Miami Dolphins were starting Tua now to see what they had in him at starting quarterback. This is, according to these reports, with the idea that they most likely will hold one of the top draft picks in the next draft given that we own the Houston Texans first round pick and the Texans have only managed a single win this season. This would then give the Dolphins a chance to go out and pick yet another quarterback high in the first round, one year after doing so with Tau, ala the Arizona Cardinals. This, as you would expect, started a whole slew of complaining online from many Miami Dolphins fans. The complaint is more or less in summation that if the team did not know what they were drafting in Tua that the should have gone with another of the quarterbacks that we now see playing well around the league.

I would argue that quarterback is the single most difficult position to project from college to the pros with very rare exceptions like a Peyton Manning or an Andrew Luck. This makes it hard for even the best general manager and head coach to know what a kid will be at the NFL level until he shows up on the scene. I would also argue that we have zero idea what we have in Tua after one game and might not even completely know by the end of this season but I do agree with fans that believe that we must see some level of improvement from week to week while knowing that there will be rooking mistakes along the way.

Now, I don’t know that any of us truly know what the total thought process was or is within the organization when it comes to Tua and how they have decided to manage the rookie quarterback. This team has always been a big secretive as to the inner workings as they apply to the thought process of the people making the personnel decisions. Also, if there is one thing that this team seems to lack is solid local sports media coverage, at least when it comes to the Dolphins beat writers. This, in my opinion, makes these reports questionable to begin with. It has not always been this way in Miami. I grew up in Coral Gables as a huge Phins fan and one that attended every home game as a kid/young adult. I got up every morning to pull the sports section out of the Miami Herald to see if there was even a snippet of Dolphins news to absorb. Sadly like our local sports media, media in general now no longer just reports the facts without some slant or personal leaning added to the story. The Walter Cronkites of this world are gone. So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is three fold.

Do you believe the Dolphins did the correct thing when they selected Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in this years draft and if so or not why? Do you believe the Dolphins have handled Tua and when they decided to finally start him correctly and if so or not why? Are you in favor of spending another high draft pick, one year after spending a top five pick on yet another quarterback next draft if Tua does not light it up this season or at least show immense promise and if so or not why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.