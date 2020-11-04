Rams at Dolphins: A look at Miami’s offensive snap counts from 28-17 win

The Miami Dolphins offense made a cameo appearance in the team’s 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It was not really that small of a role, but it definitely felt like the offense was barely on the field, especially when you compare Miami’s 49 offensive snaps to the Rams’ 95 plays. The simple fact was, Miami’s offense did not need to be on the field nearly as much this week as the defense and special teams helped with the scoring.

The offensive line, left tackle Jesse Davis, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Ted Karras, right guard Solomon Kindley, and right tackle Robert Hunt, all played the full 49 snaps. Guard Adam Pankey saw two plays as the tackle-eligible, sixth offensive lineman.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. making his first career start, also took all 49 snaps.

At running back, the Dolphins only played two players, with Myles Gaskin appearing on 43 plays and Matt Breida in the game for eight snaps. Gaskin sustained a MCL sprain near the end of the game and is expected to miss a few weeks moving forward.

The Dolphins listed fullback Chandler Cox as inactive for the game, leading to defensive end Christian Wilkins taking one snap on offense, serving as the lead blocker for Gaskin’s one-yard touchdown run.

At tight end, Durham Smythe played the most snaps, on the field for 32 plays. Mike Gesicki saw 21 snaps on Sunday, while Adam Shaheen added 16 snaps to his season total.

Wide receiver Preston Williams played 44 of the available 49 snaps. DeVante Parker was limited to just 29 snaps on Sunday, while Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant played 17 and 16 snaps, respectively. Miami traded Ford to the New England Patriots this week, which should lead to more playing time for Grant, as well as Malcolm Perry, who made his NFL debut with seven snaps played on Sunday, Mack Hollins, who was on the field for two plays, and Lynn Bowden, Jr., who was inactive. Miami could also look to Antonio Callaway, a practice squad player who was just activated from suspension, to add depth to the receiving corps.

Here is the Week 8 snap break down for the offense, as well as the season-long totals: