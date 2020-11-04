 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams at Dolphins: A look at Miami’s offensive snap counts from 28-17 win

By Kevin Nogle
The Miami Dolphins offense made a cameo appearance in the team’s 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It was not really that small of a role, but it definitely felt like the offense was barely on the field, especially when you compare Miami’s 49 offensive snaps to the Rams’ 95 plays. The simple fact was, Miami’s offense did not need to be on the field nearly as much this week as the defense and special teams helped with the scoring.

The offensive line, left tackle Jesse Davis, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Ted Karras, right guard Solomon Kindley, and right tackle Robert Hunt, all played the full 49 snaps. Guard Adam Pankey saw two plays as the tackle-eligible, sixth offensive lineman.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. making his first career start, also took all 49 snaps.

At running back, the Dolphins only played two players, with Myles Gaskin appearing on 43 plays and Matt Breida in the game for eight snaps. Gaskin sustained a MCL sprain near the end of the game and is expected to miss a few weeks moving forward.

The Dolphins listed fullback Chandler Cox as inactive for the game, leading to defensive end Christian Wilkins taking one snap on offense, serving as the lead blocker for Gaskin’s one-yard touchdown run.

At tight end, Durham Smythe played the most snaps, on the field for 32 plays. Mike Gesicki saw 21 snaps on Sunday, while Adam Shaheen added 16 snaps to his season total.

Wide receiver Preston Williams played 44 of the available 49 snaps. DeVante Parker was limited to just 29 snaps on Sunday, while Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant played 17 and 16 snaps, respectively. Miami traded Ford to the New England Patriots this week, which should lead to more playing time for Grant, as well as Malcolm Perry, who made his NFL debut with seven snaps played on Sunday, Mack Hollins, who was on the field for two plays, and Lynn Bowden, Jr., who was inactive. Miami could also look to Antonio Callaway, a practice squad player who was just activated from suspension, to add depth to the receiving corps.

Here is the Week 8 snap break down for the offense, as well as the season-long totals:

Dolphins 2020 Snap Counts - Offense

Player Pos Wk 1 Wk 2 Wk 3 Wk 4 Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk 7 Wk 7 Percent Season Total Season Snaps Season Percent
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 62 75 61 71 67 51 0% 387 441 88%
Tua Tagovailoa QB 5 49 100% 54 441 12%
Myles Gaskin RB 39 49 46 46 42 39 43 88% 304 441 69%
Matt Breida RB 14 16 11 17 21 16 8 16% 103 441 23%
Jordan Howard RB 9 8 4 8 0% 29 441 7%
Patrick Laird RB 4 3 1 10 6 0% 24 441 5%
Chandler Cox FB 11 14 16 8 23 12 0% 84 441 19%
Christian Wilkins FB (DE) 1 2% 1 441 0%
Mike Gesicki TE 45 41 30 45 30 37 21 43% 249 441 56%
Durham Smythe TE 13 35 42 29 19 32 65% 170 441 39%
Adam Shaheen TE 12 17 24 20 38 16 16 33% 143 441 32%
Ted Karras OL - C 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Ereck Flowers OL - G 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Solomon Kindley OL - G 62 75 61 71 67 55 49 100% 440 441 100%
Jesse Davis OL - T 62 75 61 71 67 56 49 100% 441 441 100%
Austin Jackson OL - T 62 75 61 46 0% 244 441 55%
Robert Hunt OL - T 2 2 2 3 67 56 49 100% 181 441 41%
Julién Davenport OL - T 25 2 0% 27 441 6%
Adam Pankey OL - G 18 4 2 4% 24 441 5%
DeVante Parker WR 23 66 56 57 53 46 29 59% 330 441 75%
Preston Williams WR 56 61 35 43 40 40 44 90% 319 441 72%
Isaiah Ford WR 46 48 27 45 24 18 17 35% 225 441 51%
Jakeem Grant WR 33 10 8 28 14 20 16 33% 129 441 29%
Mack Hollins WR 3 1 3 2 10 3 2 4% 24 441 5%
Lynn Bowden, Jr. WR 4 4 10 5 0% 23 441 5%
Malcolm Perry WR 7 14% 7 441 2%