Jakeem Grant named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Miami Dolphins currently sit 4-3 and one game out of first place in the AFC East.

Most will credit Miami’s #elite defense, and rightfully so.

But the Miami Dolphins special teams has also been playing very good football. And whether that’s punter Matt Haack or Mr. Automatic Jason Sanders, there have been a plethora of impressive plays from Danny Crossman’s unit in 2020.

Now, we can add wide receiver Jakeem Grant to that list.

After racing into the Dolphins history books with his fifth-career punt-return (88 yards) Grant has now been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week!

You could try to catch him...but you won't @_TheDreamIsHere is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/3hjjY17XKh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 4, 2020

This is a great accomplishment for Grant, who remains one of the most explosive players in all of football. But don’t ask him that, Grant continues to downplay his speed. And although Next-Gen stats had him timed as the fastest player on the field in week 8 (21.15 MPH) he still said he was only going about 80%..

The praise kept coming for Grant.

Here’s what HC Brian Flores had to say about Grant being named Special Teams Player of the Week.

"i think jakeem has worked extremely hard in all areas of his game. as a receiver, returner, you can see some of that start to manifest on the field. we all know he's an explosive player. i'm proud of the way he's worked." brian flores on #dolphins WR jakeem grant — josh houtz (@houtz) November 4, 2020

With Isaiah Ford headed north to play for the evil empire in New England, the Dolphins will need someone to step up. Who will step up and help Tua Tagovailoa by creating big plays, YAC and most importantly, separation on the outside?

Could that be Jakeem Grant?

We’ve heard all offseason how he’s a wide receiver. Now, the Dolphins need him and his skill-set more than ever. The time is now for Grant to take the next step in his development as a wide receiver and show the world, why he is one of—if not the most dynamic playmaker in all of football.

Kliff Kingsbury: "Jakeem Grant is the most dynamic player I've ever seen with the ball in my hands." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 4, 2020

Carpe diem.