Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick has sold out - Pats Pulpit

Bill Belichick is a total sellout.





Jets Week 8 Blame Ball: Pierre Desir - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost again on Sunday. Their eighth loss in eight weeks means it’s time for the eighth lame, blame, hall of shame, anti-game ball.

As usual, there is more than enough blame to go around....





Takeaways: Running games determine outcome of Buffalo Bills’ win over New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings

Lots to digest.

AFC NORTH:

Marlon Humphrey has COVID-19 - Baltimore Beatdown

The star cornerback announced the news via Twitter





Steelers receive good news on Tyson Alualu and Cameron Heyward injuries - Behind the Steel Curtain

Two members of the Steelers defensive line dealt with injury in Week 8, but reportedly neither one looks to be a long-term problem.





Mike Daniels, who played 7 years with Packers, compares Joe Burrow to Aaron Rodgers - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow was the mastermind behind the now 2-5-1 Bengals putting up 31 points on Tennessee.





Brownies and Frownies: Cleveland drops 16-6 game to Raiders in listless offensive showing - Dawgs By Nature

The 5-2-0 Browns against the 3-3-0 Las Vegas Raiders. Both clubs have won some nail biters this year. This game was a pivotal...

AFC SOUTH:

2020 NFL Trade Deadline: The Texans Should Be All In On Trading Will Fuller - Battle Red Blog

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in trading for speedy wide receiver.





Titans flounder 100-yard effort from Derrick Henry for the first time in his career - Music City Miracles

The Titans fell to 5-2 after suffering their second loss in a row. This one came against the lowly Bengals on Sunday.

While there is plenty of blame to go around for this loss, Derrick Henry and...





Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton to start in place of injured QB Gardner Minshew - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will be without its starting quarterback this week against the Houston Texans.





In twist of events, Nyheim Hines spins truth about cheerleading involvement - Stampede Blue

If you were able to watch yesterday’s game or not, by now you’ve no doubt seen Nyheim Hines touchdown celebrations. Hines displayed impressive athleticism not only on the plays that got him into...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos make history in 31-30 comeback over Los Angeles Chargers - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos joined a select list of comeback games in team history with their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.





Chargers News: Bolts trade DB Desmond King to Titans for a 6th-round pick - Bolts From The Blue

King was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Iowa.





Raiders news: Trent Brown discharged from Cleveland hospital after IV mishap - Silver And Black Pride

Right tackle was kept over night for evaluation following the Raiders-Browns game on Sunday





Chiefs’ punter Tommy Townsend made the throw of the day - Arrowhead Pride

The rookie punter used his arm — not his leg — to make one of the game’s key plays.

NFC EAST:

Bucs 25, Giants 23: 7 ‘things I think’ as Giants fall to 1-7 - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones’ future, and other thoughts





Eagles’ Donovan McNabb-Terrell Owens era was thrilling and heartbreaking - Bleeding Green Nation

Oh, what could have been...





The Dallas Cowboys lived a life of success or controversy for 60 years - Blogging The Boys

It is quite the birthday to behold.





Washington Football News: Washington excited about Antonio Gibson’s future at RB; Team would trade Dwayne Haskins for ‘right price’ - Hogs Haven

A daily collection of articles from around the web

NFC NORTH:

Packers place A.J. Dillon on COVID-19 reserve list - Acme Packing Company

The 2020 second-round pick tested positive for the virus this weekend.





Detroit Lions work out WR Mohamed Sanu - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions may be looking to add some WR depth after Golladay’s injury.





Bears WR Javon Wims suspended two games for unsportsmanlike conduct - Windy City Gridiron

The three-year veteran was ejected for swinging at Saints defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Sunday.





Dalvin Cook makes history in victory over Green Bay - Daily Norseman

Both team history and NFL history

NFC SOUTH:

Saints land LB Kwon Alexander in trade with San Francisco 49ers - Canal Street Chronicles

Turns out New Orleans would be buyers at the trade deadline as they add a well-known named to the second level





Takk McKinley won’t be traded, per Takk McKinley - The Falcoholic

The veteran defensive end will hope to be healthy and make an impact down the stretch as he eyes 2021 free agency.





Monday Morning Optimist (Friday Edition): At least they have ten days off - Cat Scratch Reader

The season isn’t over, but it also never really began for the 2020 Carolina Panthers.





Buccaneers at Giants Week 8 recap: Upset denied in narrow 25-23 victory - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay got all it could handle from New York on Monday Night Football, but managed to escape with a 25-23 victory.

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle could miss the rest of the season with injuries - Niners Nation

Some reports say Jimmy could land on the IR. George Kittle will miss extended time as well.





Arizona Cardinals have tough AFC East test coming out of bye week - Revenge of the Birds

5-2 is a great start to the 2020 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals.

However, the back half of the schedule will really tell us what this team is and how close they are to being not just a...





Former Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been a massive bust in Tennessee - Field Gulls

You can get on John Schneider for the Seattle Seahawks’ unconvincing approach to improving the pass rush and defensive line as a whole this offseason, but it’s become increasingly clear that not...





How does Rams QB Jared Goff perform the week after a terrible game? - Turf Show Times

Better.