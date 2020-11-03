Dolphins acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Kansas City

Per Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins have acquired RB DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: The #Dolphins are trading for #Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington in exchange draft pick compensation. Added RB depth in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Albert Breer followed up Rapoport’s tweet with the terms of the trade: Miami gets Washington and a 7th-round 2021 pick. Kansas City gets a 6th round 2021 pick.

So, while not the Will-Fuller-to-Green-Bay news that the NFL world was waiting on, it’s encouraging to see the Dolphins acquire a back before the deadline. And, honestly, I like it. Low risk (very low risk, TBQH), and hopefully a higher reward.

We knew Miami was looking to add a running back, given their pursuit of Le’Veon Bell. With the Jordan Howard signing looking like a massive failure, and with Myles Gaskin getting the lion’s share of the snaps over Matt Breida, it’s safe to say their internal options have not lived up to what was billed coming into the season. I don’t know why Breida hasn’t seen the field more, but I trust the coaching staff, and they’ve obviously had significantly more confidence in Gaskin than anyone else.

Washington was drafted by the Raiders in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and spent his first four seasons with the silver and black, where he averaged 4 yards per carry over 285 career carries. Washington carved out a nice role as a receiving back, catching 34 and 36 passes in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Welcome to Miami, DeAndre!