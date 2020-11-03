Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to New England Patriots

We are a little over one hour away from the NFL trade deadline and all 32 teams are working the phones tirelessly trying to better their team for the second half of the season. One of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. And while they currently sit 4-3 and one game out of first place in the AFC East, many believed they would be buyers at the deadline.

Wrong.

In an unprecedented move, the Miami Dolphins are trading wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news:

A rare intra-division trade: Dolphins are trading WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Although the compensation has not been announced, this move comes as a surprise. After all, the Dolphins don’t have the strongest receiving core. Does this mean the team has their eyes on a bigger trade? Do they like Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden, Malcolm Perry and Antonio Callaway that much?

UPDATE:

#Patriots will send a 2022 seventh-rounder to Miami as compensation for Isaiah Ford, per league source. https://t.co/88rP4kgmcf — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 3, 2020

I think it’s probably a little of both. And I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if we’re writing an article in a few minutes about insert wide receiver’s name here and what he can do to MIami’s offense.

Personally, I like Ford. I like him a lot and thought he’d excel this season with Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opting out. Clearly, the Dolphins have other plans or may have liked New England’s offer a bit too much. Whatever the case, the Dolphins are surely still looking for WR help as the trade deadline quickly approaches.

Ford was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft (237th-overall) During his time in Miami, he caught 41/65 targets for 428 yards. He will now join the New England Patriots where we will all be forced to root against him.