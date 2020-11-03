Phinsider Radio: Jake and Josh recap Miami’s trouncing of Los Angeles

The Miami Dolphins have climbed above .500 on the year with a big win over the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Jake and Josh of Phinsider Radio recapped everything you need to know from Miami’s 28-17 win over Los Angeles.

It was an unusual game, to say the least. The Dolphins lost the yardage battle 471-145 on the day, but pounced on the Rams with the help of an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. In fact, it was the first punt returned for a touchdown in the NFL this season.

jakeem grant to the house pic.twitter.com/EMlw0NLzLb — josh houtz (@houtz) November 1, 2020

The Dolphins intercepted Jared Goff twice on the day and former fifth-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel returned a fumble for six points after dropping an interception.

The guys jump into how Miami’s defense is coming along and the potential of Brian Flores earning coach of the year honors if the defense continues to hold up.

Not only that, Nik Needham had a strong performance for the team and Zach Sieler, who has big a fan in Houtz ,is developing into a threat on the defensive line for the Dolphins.

What makes this situation more confusing is the fact that this was Tua Tagovailoa started his first game for the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn’t the leading story on the day. Tagovailoa ended the day with 93 yards and a touchdown while completing 55 percent of his passes.

Both Jake and Josh agreed it was not a good performance from the rookie, but preached the importance in giving Tagovailoa time to get comfortable to playing at the NFL level. The guys couldn’t say the same about Preston Williams, who has caught 14 of 30 targets on the year for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Keep in mind, the guys will preview this Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals later this week.