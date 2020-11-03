2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Steady at the top

We are on to Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season, meaning we are on to Week 9 of The Phinsider 2020 NFL Power Rankings. The top four of our rankings did not change this week, with the first mover coming as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move up to the fifth spot from the seventh position last week. After that, we do see some movement, both up and down, throughout the rest of the rankings, including some decent jumps and falls.

Our power rankings are done a little differently than some of the other rankings out there. Josh Houtz and I do a weekly draft of all 32 teams, selecting the available team we best feel can win the Super Bowl. While the win or loss for the team from the last week has some weight in the rankings, we are looking at the big picture throughout our rankings, rather than just moving a team that won up a few spots and a team that lost down a few positions.

This week, Houtz picked all the odd numbers. while I handled the even selections: