Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two NFC North teams this evening. The Chicago Bears will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Bears are coming off a loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 19 to 13. On the other side of the ball the Green Bay Packers are likewise coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts by a 34 to 31 score.

The Packers enter the game ranked 8th in the NFL in passing with 288.9 yards per game and ranked 13th in rushing with 115.9 yards per game. Green Bay’s overall offensive ranking is 6th with a total of 404.8 yards per game. The Bears enter the game ranked 23rd in the NFL in passing with 243 yards per game and ranked dead last in the NFL at 32nd in rushing with 78.2 yards per game. The Bears overall offensive ranking is 30th, gaining and average of 321.2 yards per game.

Chicago enters the game ranked 9th defensively yielding 340.1 yards per game. The Bears are giving up 225 yards through the air per game, ranked 10th and 115.1 yards on the ground per game, ranked 15th in the NFL. Green Bay enters the game ranked 12th defensively yielding 344.3 yards per game. The Packers are giving up 230.6 yards through the air per game, ranked 14th and 113.7 yards on the ground per game, ranked 13th in the NFL.

Chicago Bears (5-5) 2nd NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (7-3) 1st NFC North