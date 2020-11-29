Week Twelve Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you stagger into this thread you are celebrating another exciting win by your Miami Dolphins over the hated New York Jets. Please use this thread to discuss todays late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 12 Late Afternoon Games
New Orleans Saints (8-2) 1st NFC South @ Denver Broncos (4-6) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: New Orleans Saints -15
- Over/Under: 36.5
- New Orleans Saints SBNation Site: www.canalstreetchronicles.com
- Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com
San Francisco 49ers (4-6) 4th NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (7-3) 1st NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -6
- Over/Under: 44.5
- San Francisco 49ers SBNation Site: www.ninersnation.com
- Los Angeles Rams SBNation Site: www.turfshowtimes.com
Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) 1st AFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) 2nd NFC South
- Where: FedEx Field Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -3
- Over/Under: 56.5
- Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: www.arrowheadpride.com
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers SBNation Site: www.bucsnation.com