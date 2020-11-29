Dolphins vs Jets inactive players list: Tua Tagovailoa unavailable

The Miami Dolphins will officially be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday as they face the New York Jets, with the team listing the rookie as inactive. Tagovailoa hit his hand on a helmet in practice this week, jamming the thumb on his throwing hand, and was originally listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, then was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in Tagovailoa’s place.

Miami also elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve as the backup behind Fitzpatrick.

Also inactive for Miami on Sunday are running back Salvon Ahmed, fullback Chandler Cox, guard Solomon Kindley, and defensive tackle Benito Jones. Miami will be short running backs for the game, with Ahmed out due to a shoulder injury, while starting running back Myles Gaskin, who returned to practice this week, has not yet been activated off the injured reserve list. The Dolphins will likely start Matt Breida, with Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington serving as the depth.

The Jets listed quarterback James Morgan, tight end Travis Ross, and offensive linemen Alex Lewis, Chuma Edoga, and George Fant as inactives for the game. They promoted offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the 53-man roster this week.

Kickoff for today’s game is at 1pm ET.