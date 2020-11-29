NFL Week 12 winners picks: Straight-up, against the spread picks from The Phinsider

Time for Week 12 in the NFL season. The coronavirus is starting to hit the NFL hard, with games rescheduled, players testing positive, and a team heading into a game without an available quarterback on their roster. It should be an amazing weekend of football.

The lock of the week has to be the New Orleans Saints over the Denver Broncos, who have four quarterbacks on their reserve/COVID-19 list and are looking to a practice squad wide receiver to serve as their starting quarterback this week. This week also has a potential Tuesday night game as the third game from Thanksgiving was delayed as the Baltimore Ravens dealt with an outbreak of the virus, leading to their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being moved. If that game is played on Tuesday, the Ravens’ Week 13 contest against the Dallas Cowboys will then be moved from Thursday to a late afternoon game on Monday.

With all of that said, time to get back to our picks. We run a picks pool for the entire season, picking straight-up winners for every game. Some of our contributors also make picks against the spread and over/under predictions, which you can check out in the table below.

Before we get to this week’s picks, we review a poor showing for the site in last week’s selections. Kevin Nogle won the week at just 9-5. Kathleen Noa was second at 8-4, while James McKinney and Josh Houtz were both 7-7. CT Smith was 6-8 on the week, while Justin Hier finished the week 5-9.

That brings our season standings to:

James McKinney 106-53-1 (67%)

Justin Hier 106-54-1 (66%)

Josh Houtz 100-54-1 (65%)

Kevin Nogle 103-57-1 (64%)

CT Smith 101-58-1 (63%)

Kat missed a couple of weeks, so she is not in the overall standings, but she is 85-34-1 (71%) on the season.

Here are our picks for Week 12: