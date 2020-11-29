Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins enter this week, week twelve of the NFL season, coming off a disappointing loss after an exciting five game win streak. The Dolphins dropped last weeks contest to the Denver Broncos, in Denver by a 20 to 13 score. It’s also a game that was started by Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was benched late in the game for now backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in an attempt to pull out the win. Fitz did a great job driving the team down the field in the final minutes of the game only to throw an interception in the endzone to end the Phins chances of pulling out the victory.

The Dolphins will be looking to get back on a winning track today against the worst team in our division the hated New York Jets. The New York Jets enter this week with the pitiful record of 0 and 10. Their 10 losses include a 24 to 0 shut out against the Dolphins in South Florida during week six of the season. The Jets come into the week dead last in offense, ranked 32nd, gaining 285.5 yards per game. Sadly our Dolphins are not doing much better and are themselves ranked the second worst offense in the league, ranked 31st, gaining 319.8 yards per game.

Neither team is sitting in the top half of the NFL in defense either but once again the Jets are ranked lower. The Jets are near the bottom of the league, ranked 28th, surrendering an even 400 yards per game on average. The Jets are surprisingly doing fairly well against the run, ranked 11th, yielding 111.7 yards per game on the ground. Despite their fairly respectable rating versus the run the Dolphins had a good bit of success on the ground against the Jets in their first match up of the season. The Jets against the pass are once again near the bottom of the league, ranked 30th, giving up 288.3 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins defense, while not ranked very high either at 20th in the NFL, has survived up until this point during most of their wins via their bend don’t break style, allowing teams to rack up some yardage but keeping them out of the endzone. The Dolphins have also had a knack for forcing turnovers on defense this season. On average the Dolphins have yielded an average of 380.6 yards per contest. The Phins are 20th against the pass, giving up 246.4 yards a game through the air. The most troubling part of the Phins defense thus far is against the run game where they are ranked near the bottom of the league at 28th, giving up a hearty 134.2 yards per game. This is an area that the team will clearly need to address in the offseason.

Miami Dolphins (6-4) 42nd AFC East @ New York Jets (0-10) 4th AFC East