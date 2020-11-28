Phinsider Question Of The Day- Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Edition 11/28/2020

Miami Dolphins fans were flying high going into last weeks game against a Denver Broncos team that we all knew was not one of the better teams in the league thus expecting a win. Many of us if not most of us got ahead of ourselves almost forgetting that this is still a team in the rebuild phase of things and that we are starting an rookie quarterback coming off a devastating injury a little over a year ago. We would also be the youngest team in the NFL if Ryan Fitzpatrick were not a part of our roster.

The most surprising thing for me personally was to see some of the fan base so quickly turn on the team after one loss following an unlikely five game win streak. Then there were others that were ready to declare that Tua Tagovailoa a certain bust. Even the best of teams drops games they don’t expect to drop. That’s football, especially in the NFL where everyone is a pro and any team can beat any team on any given day even if very unlikely in some cases but it’s certainly not like the Dolphins were victims of the upset of the season. As far as declaring any quarterback a bust after four starts seems totally illogical.

This week is the week that we hopefully get back on the winning side of things, especially since we face the hated New York Jets. Every Dolphins fan has their least liked team in the division and I don’t like any of them but the Jets will always be at the top of the list for me. Additionally the Jets come into the game at a laughable 0 and 10 and I certainly do not want them getting their first win of the season against us. Although after this game I would be in favor of them going on a mini win streak to possibly take the chance away from them of grabbing one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft.

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets tomorrow, and why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules.