Thanksgiving Day Football Late Game: Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Info

Todays Thanksgiving Day late game features two NFC East teams. The Washington Football Team will travel to Arlington Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Their entire division currently sits with three wins on the season but the Philadelphia Eagles currently hold the lead in the division due to having one tie. Both the Cowboys and Washington Football Team sit with 6 losses, giving Washington third place in the division and the Cowboys last place in fourth.

After enduring a four game losing streak the Cowboys enter this weeks game coming off a win over the Minnesota Vikings by a 31 to 28 score. The Washington Football Team, following their own losing streak of two games, are also coming off a win last week when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20 to 9 in a game that saw the Bengals lose rookie and former Heisman winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, for the remainder of the season.

Given their terrible records you might expect that both teams sit in the bottom of the league in both offense and defense but neither is oddly true. On offense the Cowboys are ranked 4th in the NFL, gaining 415.4 yards per game. On defense the Cowboys are ranked much lower at 24, giving up 386.4 yards per game. The Washington Football Team has not been nearly as good on offense, currently ranked 27th in the NFL, gaining an average of 345.8 yards per game. It’s on defense where Washington actually shines, ranked 6th overall in the NFL, yielding 325.8 yards per contest.

