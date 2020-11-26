Thanksgiving Day Football Early Game: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

Todays Thanksgiving Day early game features the AFC South’s Houston Texans who will travel to take on the NFC North’s Detroit Lions in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Neither team is wowing anyone this season with their overall play as the Texans enter the game with a 3 and 7 record, leaving them in third place in their division. On the other side of the ball the Lions have only managed one more win this season, sitting at 4 and 6th, giving them the last place spot in their division at 4th.

The Texans are coming off a win over the Dolphins divisional foes the New England Patriots, last week, by a 27 to 20 score. This was a mixed blessing kind of game for Dolphins fans as any loss the Patriots take is a good loss but this season we want the Texans to drop as many games as possible as we hold both their first and second round picks in next year’s NFL draft. The Lions are coming off a loss last week in a shut out against the Carolina Panthers 20 to 0.

Both teams, as you might expect given their current records, sit in the bottom half of the league in both offense and defense. Offensively the Texans are ranked 18th, gaining 372.9 yards per game while the Lions are ranked 22nd with 362.9 yards gained per game. Defensively the Lions are ranked 27th in the NFL, yielding 397.4 yards per game while the Texans are ranked dead last in the NFL at 31st, giving up 411.7 yards per contest.

