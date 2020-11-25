Phinsider Question Of The Day-Thanksgiving Edition 11/25/2020

Tomorrow as we all know is the annual Thanksgiving Day Holiday. Thanksgiving is of course the day that we as a country gather and give thanks for the past year’s blessings, how ever you define what that means to you or your family. This year will be different for a lot of us Americans as fewer are traveling and a reported 61 percent of Americans have changed their annual plans due to the continuation of the pandemic. Most Americans have the same traditions that center around the meal consisting of a Turkey, pumpkin pie and a whole myriad of other sides and deserts depending on your part of the country, your family’s traditions or just personal preferences.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a simple one. What traditions do you have or your family have that are unique to you or your family? Is there a unique activity that your family undertakes each Thanksgiving? Is there a particular food that your family always serves that is not the norm for many families but it would not be Thanksgiving without it? Is there a movie that you watch together as a family each year? Please tell us about your unique family traditions that make your Thanksgiving special and personal to you-

As there will be no regular live thread tomorrow evening due to the football live threads I want to wish everyone in our Phinsider family a happy Thanksgiving to you and your entire family, even the ones that are not Miami Dolphins fans!

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.