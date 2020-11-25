Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matthew Slater shares a simple message after the Patriots’ Week 11 loss - Pats Pulpit

The team captain spoke with the media on Monday.





La’Mical Perine expected to miss time with high ankle sprain - Gang Green Nation

Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke with the media on Monday. Among his updates was the injury status of rookie running back La’Mical Perine who suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the C...





Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney out for the season with COVID-19-related heart problems - Buffalo Rumblings

AFC NORTH:

Report: Ravens facility shut down due to multiple positive COVID tests - Baltimore Beatdown

Bad news in Baltimore





AFC North Recap: In the race for second, Browns leap frog the Ravens - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the clear front runners for the AFC North crown, but second place is now a dog fight.





Joe Burrow injury: Bengals QB has torn ACL, MCL and other structural damage - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow’s injury is worse than initially feared.





Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett is out for Jacksonville game - Dawgs By Nature

Browns rule out defensive end and may be without a few other key defensive players against the Jaguars.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Patriots (Always and Forever) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the new normal.





Former Patriots tackle Marshall Newhouse works out Titans - Music City Miracles

The Titans need to sign a lineman with the Ty Sambrailo injury news.





Jaguars fall 27-3 to Pittsburgh Steelers, Shad Khan nets 100th loss - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars fall to 1-9 on the year after losing 27-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.





Colts Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor Named to PFF’s ‘Week 11: Team of the Week’ - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus, Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has been named to the advanced grade web site’s ‘Week 11: PFF Team of the Week’ for his standout performance...

AFC WEST:

As Broncos’ ground game goes, so goes its win-loss record - Mile High Report

As Phillip Lindsay would say, it’ not that complicated.





6 plays that remind us that the Chargers have a bright future - Bolts From The Blue

LA beat the league’s worst team, and Justin Herbert still looked great while doing it





Raiders claim Takk McKinley off of waivers from 49ers - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders add pass rusher Vic Beasley to practice squad





Against Raiders, Chiefs QB Mahomes showed why he’s now leading MVP race - Arrowhead Pride

Sunday’s game-winning drive was just another example of the Chiefs quarterback’s continuing development.

NFC EAST:

Giants coach Joe Judge: Firing Marc Colombo in “best interests” of team - Big Blue View

Giants’ coach won’t rehash details of what happened with former offensive line coach





NFL Playoff Picture: Mercifully, the Eagles might be able to avoid winning the NFC East! - Bleeding Green Nation

The best thing the Birds have going for them?





2020 Cowboys rookie report: CeeDee Lamb makes his presence felt in win over Vikings - Blogging The Boys

Rookie CeeDee Lamb is certainly doing the 88 club proud.





The 5 O’Clock Club: Is the Washington defense better than we think it is? - Hogs Haven

NFC NORTH:

A 2010-style loss should provide Packers fans with reasons for hope - Acme Packing Company

The Packers managed to lose in hilarious fashion but thoroughly outplayed the Colts.





The Detroit Lions are not a serious team - Pride Of Detroit

Thoughts on a regime that was never taking anything but itself seriously.





Trubisky seems to be the healthier QB right now - Windy City Gridiron

Mitchell Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder on Sunday, November 1 against the New Orleans Saints. He visited a shoulder specialist on November 6 and has been rehabbing it ever since while being...





Vikings place Adam Thielen on COVID-19 list - Daily Norseman

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore breaks down all things Sean Payton, Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints.





Falcons vs. Saints: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after Week 11 road loss - The Falcoholic

Fact: Dirk Koetter is deathly allergic to barbecue sauce





Monday Morning Optimist: P.J. Walker, Brian Burns, Phil Snow and more - Cat Scratch Reader

There are some easy to pin bright sides following an otherwise mixed bag of a day. They doubled their punt total from the previous month in the first half, and kept at it at the start of the second...





Buccaneers vs. Rams recap: Poor primetime play again ends in 27-24 loss - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay once again put on a poor display in primetime, losing 27-24 at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC WEST:

49ers announced they have waived/failed physical LB Kiko Alonso - Niners Nation

The team also formally announced they placed D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the COVID-19 list.





Cards’ Veteran Complacency on Defense - Revenge of the Birds

Through 10 games the Arizona Cardinals’ defense’s NFL rankings are as follows:





How bad the Seahawks fleeced the Bengals in acquiring Carlos Dunlap - Field Gulls

Thursday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay...





Rams-Bucs recap: Yes, damn it, the Rams are one of the NFL’s best teams - Turf Show Times

Plus a pair of season-best performances from LA’s star receiving duo