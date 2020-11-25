Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matthew Slater shares a simple message after the Patriots’ Week 11 loss - Pats Pulpit
The team captain spoke with the media on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
La’Mical Perine expected to miss time with high ankle sprain - Gang Green Nation
Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke with the media on Monday. Among his updates was the injury status of rookie running back La’Mical Perine who suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the C...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney out for the season with COVID-19-related heart problems - Buffalo Rumblings
Wow.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Ravens facility shut down due to multiple positive COVID tests - Baltimore Beatdown
Bad news in Baltimore
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
AFC North Recap: In the race for second, Browns leap frog the Ravens - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the clear front runners for the AFC North crown, but second place is now a dog fight.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow injury: Bengals QB has torn ACL, MCL and other structural damage - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow’s injury is worse than initially feared.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett is out for Jacksonville game - Dawgs By Nature
Browns rule out defensive end and may be without a few other key defensive players against the Jaguars.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Patriots (Always and Forever) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the new normal.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Former Patriots tackle Marshall Newhouse works out Titans - Music City Miracles
The Titans need to sign a lineman with the Ty Sambrailo injury news.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars fall 27-3 to Pittsburgh Steelers, Shad Khan nets 100th loss - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars fall to 1-9 on the year after losing 27-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor Named to PFF’s ‘Week 11: Team of the Week’ - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus, Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has been named to the advanced grade web site’s ‘Week 11: PFF Team of the Week’ for his standout performance...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
As Broncos’ ground game goes, so goes its win-loss record - Mile High Report
As Phillip Lindsay would say, it’ not that complicated.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
6 plays that remind us that the Chargers have a bright future - Bolts From The Blue
LA beat the league’s worst team, and Justin Herbert still looked great while doing it
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders claim Takk McKinley off of waivers from 49ers - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders add pass rusher Vic Beasley to practice squad
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Against Raiders, Chiefs QB Mahomes showed why he’s now leading MVP race - Arrowhead Pride
Sunday’s game-winning drive was just another example of the Chiefs quarterback’s continuing development.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants coach Joe Judge: Firing Marc Colombo in “best interests” of team - Big Blue View
Giants’ coach won’t rehash details of what happened with former offensive line coach
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Playoff Picture: Mercifully, the Eagles might be able to avoid winning the NFC East! - Bleeding Green Nation
The best thing the Birds have going for them?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
2020 Cowboys rookie report: CeeDee Lamb makes his presence felt in win over Vikings - Blogging The Boys
Rookie CeeDee Lamb is certainly doing the 88 club proud.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: Is the Washington defense better than we think it is? - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
A 2010-style loss should provide Packers fans with reasons for hope - Acme Packing Company
The Packers managed to lose in hilarious fashion but thoroughly outplayed the Colts.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions are not a serious team - Pride Of Detroit
Thoughts on a regime that was never taking anything but itself seriously.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Trubisky seems to be the healthier QB right now - Windy City Gridiron
Mitchell Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder on Sunday, November 1 against the New Orleans Saints. He visited a shoulder specialist on November 6 and has been rehabbing it ever since while being...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings place Adam Thielen on COVID-19 list - Daily Norseman
Yipe
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles
Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore breaks down all things Sean Payton, Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons vs. Saints: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after Week 11 road loss - The Falcoholic
Fact: Dirk Koetter is deathly allergic to barbecue sauce
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: P.J. Walker, Brian Burns, Phil Snow and more - Cat Scratch Reader
There are some easy to pin bright sides following an otherwise mixed bag of a day. They doubled their punt total from the previous month in the first half, and kept at it at the start of the second...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers vs. Rams recap: Poor primetime play again ends in 27-24 loss - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay once again put on a poor display in primetime, losing 27-24 at home to the Los Angeles Rams.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers announced they have waived/failed physical LB Kiko Alonso - Niners Nation
The team also formally announced they placed D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the COVID-19 list.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cards’ Veteran Complacency on Defense - Revenge of the Birds
Through 10 games the Arizona Cardinals’ defense’s NFL rankings are as follows:
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How bad the Seahawks fleeced the Bengals in acquiring Carlos Dunlap - Field Gulls
Thursday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Bucs recap: Yes, damn it, the Rams are one of the NFL’s best teams - Turf Show Times
Plus a pair of season-best performances from LA’s star receiving duo