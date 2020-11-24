Phinsider Question Of The Day 11/24/2020

For the third year in a row we found out once again today that former standout Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. I doubt there is a Dolphins fan alive that does not believe that Thomas does not deserve this honor, especially when you put his stats side by side with other linebackers of the same time period. I would imagine that if there is a Phins fan that does not agree with his enshrinement into the Hall that he/she would in short order be voted off the island.

With that in mind tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what other former Miami Dolphins player or players do you think have been overlooked by the Hall Of Fame up to this point?

