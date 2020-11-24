2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Chiefs holding top spot over undefeated Steelers

Last week, work got crazy for Kevin Nogle, which meant he was not able to participate in our usual draft-style 2020 NFL Power Rankings. Josh Houtz did an amazing job of stepping up and conducting the draft on his own - which really just means he did the power rankings, but it is funny to imagine him taking turns and drafting teams by himself. This week, we have both Nogle and Houtz back, which means it is time for our Week 12 power rankings.

As the intro would suggest, we do our power rankings via a draft style. The question is, “Which team on the board do you feel has the best chance to win the Super Bowl?” We then take turns selecting the team until we are down to just having to pick that team in New Jersey.

Two weeks ago, Nogle had the odd picks while Houtz took the even selections. Since that would have swapped for last week, then returned to it this week, Nogle once again is making all the odd selections.

The rankings this week start where they seem to have started all year, with the Kansas City Chiefs in the top spot. You can argue the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers deserve that position, and you would not be wrong, but can you truly say you do not think the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl?

For all of us as fans of the Miami Dolphins, the loss to the Denver Broncos was not a pretty one. After cracking the top ten, the Dolphins slid back down four spots, landing in the 13th position this week. With games against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, our bottom two teams, over the next two weeks, can the Dolphins claw their way back to the top ten?

Here are our Week 12 power rankings: