Is there a shot wide receiver Preston Williams could return for the Miami Dolphins this season?

The Miami Dolphins struggled against the Denver Broncos as the offense was exposed in a 20-13 loss on Sunday. Miami struggled to get anything going through the air and 13 points scored was the lowest total since a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1.

DeVante Parker caught six of his nine targets. Mike Gesicki caught four-of-five targets and Salvon Ahmed caught five-of-six targets — for 31 yards. The Dolphins needed another piece to step up, but Jakeem Grant caught just two of his six targets for 12 yards. Mack Hollins, Patrick Laird and Durham Smythe combined to catch two of five targets for 17 yards.

Lacking a homerun connection, the Dolphins are in dire need of someone to keep the chains moving and there is “some hope” that Preston Williams could return to action sometime in December, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

They hold out some hope he could return at some point in December but not certain he will — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 24, 2020

Williams suffered a foot sprain against the Arizona Cardinals and has been on injured reserve since. He had 14 first downs, four touchdowns and 288 yards through eight games.

It had been an up-and-down year for the second-year undrafted free agent, but Williams was clearly a serviceable threat on the outside, across from Parker.

The return of Williams would provide a much-needed jolt for an offense that is clearly struggling to find its rhythm.

There is hope Williams could return, however there is some uncertainty and it is possible that the injury bug may have ended the season for the receiver after eight games, the same total he played in 2019. His rookie season came to a close after suffering a torn ACL against the New York Jets.