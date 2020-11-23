Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two second place NFC teams. The Los Angeles Rams will travel East to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady led Buccaneers were embarrassed by divisional foe the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago in a blow out loss by the tune of 3 to 38. Last week they bounced back defeating the Carolina Panthers in blow out fashion by a 46 to 23 score. The Rams, likewise lost their game two games ago. The Rams dropped their game right before their bye week to your Miami Dolphins by a 17 to 28 score. Also like the Buccaneers the Rams were able to bounce back from their loss last week by defeating their divisional foes, the Seattle Seahawks, by a 23 to 16 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

Los Angeles Rams (6-3) 2nd NFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-2) 2nd NFC South