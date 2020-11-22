Dolphins vs Broncos inactive players list for Week 11

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are a little over an hour away from kickoff of their Week 11 showdown. Both teams have released their inactive players list for the week, with no major surprises from either team.

Miami only needed to list four players as inactive, as they are not currently carrying a full 53-man roster. They will be without wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., fullback Chandler Cox, running back DeAndre Washington, and tackle Adam Pankey for the game. The Dolphins elevated tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad for today’s game.

The Dolphins have active linebacker Kyle Van Noy and running back Matt Breida, both of whom have been dealing with injuries. Breida returns after missing the last two weeks, and should factor into the running back rotation, though Salvon Ahmed has played well over the past two games and could still be the team’s leading runner this week.

The Broncos have listed quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver Tyre Cleveland, cornerback Duke Dawson, Jr., cornerback Kevin Toliver II, linebacker Joe Jones, tackle Elijah Wilkinson, and tackle Jake Rodgers as inactive for the game. Wilkinson was activated from the team’s injured reserve list this week, but appears to not yet be ready for game action. The Broncos elevated tight end Troy Fumagalli and safety Alijah Holder from the practice squad for today’s contest, while also bringing linebacker Josh Watson up from the practice squad a sa COVID-19 replacement player.

The biggest news for the Broncos is quarterback Drew Lock being available to start the game. Early in the week, it appeared an injury to his ribs could cause Lock to miss the game.

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET.