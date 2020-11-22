Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two AFC West teams this evening. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs are coming off a win over the Carolina Panthers two weekends ago by a 33 to 31 score. On the other side of the ball Las Vegas is coming off a win over another divisional foe, the Denver Broncos, in a blowout by a 37 to 12 score.

The Chiefs enter the game ranked 3rd in the NFL in passing with 303.3 yards per game and ranked 14th in rushing with 114.3 yards per game. The Chiefs overall offensive ranking is 4th with a total of 417.7 yards per game. The Raiders enter the game ranked 23rd in the NFL in passing with 239.6 yards per game and ranked 7th in rushing with 139.2 yards per game. The Raiders overall offensive ranking is 16th with a total of 378.8 yards per game.

Kansas City enters the game ranked 14th defensively yielding 354.11 yards per game. The Chiefs are giving up 215.67 yards through the air per game, ranked 4th and 138.44 yards on the ground per game, ranked 29th in the NFL. The Raiders enter the game ranked 21st defensively yielding 377.56 yards per game. The Raiders are giving up 264.89 yards through the air per game, ranked 25th and 112.67 yards on the ground per game, ranked 13th in the NFL.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) 1st AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) 2nd AFC West