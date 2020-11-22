Dolphins vs Broncos live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins travel to Colorado this weekend to face the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins are in the middle of a five-game winning streak led by a defense that is simply causing confusion and creating turnovers while rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa settles in as the team’s starter. Can they keep the streak going today?

The Broncos are struggling this season, in no small part due to injuries and coronavirus impacts that have decimated the roster. Quarterback Drew Lock, who earlier in the week appeared destined to miss this game with an injury to his ribs, will start, but he has struggled to find a rhythm this year and there are questions about his future with the team. Will he be able to turn around the Broncos’ fortunes on Sunday?

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET on November 22

Where is the game?

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Broncos in green.

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -4.0

O/U: 45.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly Cloudy, 48°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 12-5-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 35-9 @ Miami, Week 13, 2017

