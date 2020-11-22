Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Dolphins enter this week, week eleven of the NFL season, once again in a spot that few of us fans expected we would be in after the ninth game of the season. Not only do the Dolphins continue to win and add to their winning record, currently sitting at six and three and on a five game win streak, but the team is in a spot that we have seen for years. With a win over the Denver Broncos today the Phins can tie the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. The Bills will still hold the tie breaker over the the Dolphins following this game having won their first matchup of the season. The Bills are on their bye week this week. If Miami can keep pace with the Bills from this point on while also staying ahead of what seems like a now surging New England Patriots team, the Phins final matchup of the season against the Bills may go down as one of the most important games for this team in well over a decade.

Today’s game is against another team in the middle of a rebuild who is also starting a young quarterback. Drew Lock has been at best up and down and far less impressive than many of the other young quarterbacks around the league that are lighting it up. Lock on the season has thrown for 1497 yards giving him an average of 213.9 yards per game. He has thrown 7 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and sits with a subpar 66.5 quarterback rating on the season. Lock has been less than overly impressive when putting the ball in the air but he can also run a bit and has 65 rushing yards on the ground and two touchdowns rushing but has also lost one fumble.

As for the Miami Dolphins rooking quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, the team has been fairly conservative with him up to this point with their play calling in an attempt to get him up to speed a bit at a time. His numbers do not jump off the page but at the very least been efficient in his first three starts. Tua has thrown for 519 yards in three games and a series in another game. Tagovailoa has 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his three starts, giving him a quarterback rating of 104.8 on the season. Tua has also been able to make some plays with his feet, alluding the rush, showing that despite his horrific, season ending hip injury, while playing with the Alabama Crimson Tide a year ago, he has managed to retain the elusiveness that he showed so many times in college.

Statistically in total team stats the Phins fall behind Denver on both offense and defense. Denver is 27th in total offense with 353.7 yards per game vs. the Dolphins who come into this week ranked 29th, gaining an average of 326.9 yards per game. On defense the Broncos are ranked 17th, yielding 360 yards per game. Miami sits 2 spots back, ranked 19th, giving up 371.81 yards per game. The edge that Miami has had during this winning streak is that the defense has been very bend don’t break and while giving up a lot of yardage in some games they have managed to make the plays they needed to make to keep teams out of the endzone. The Dolphins offense, while not blowing anyone away with their play has at the same time been efficient and scored enough to compliment the excellent play of the defense and to walk out of the stadium with a win each week. Another plus for the Dolphins this season is that they have been able to score on defense and special teams in several games.

Miami Dolphins (6-3) 2nd AFC East @ Denver Broncos (3-6) 3rd AFC West