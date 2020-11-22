 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Eleven Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
New England v Houston Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing a team from the west, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) 1st NFC East @ Cleveland Browns (6-3) 3rd AFC North

Atlanta Falcons (3-6) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (7-2) 1st NFC South

Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1) 4th AFC North @ Washington Football Team (2-7) 3rd NFC East

Detroit Lions (4-5) 4th NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-7) 4th NFC East

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) 1st AFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) 4th AFC South

Tennessee Titans (6-3) 2nd AFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 2nd AFC North

New England Patriots (4-5) 3rd AFC East @ Houston Texans (2-7) 3rd AFC South