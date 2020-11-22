Week Eleven Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing a team from the west, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) 1st NFC East @ Cleveland Browns (6-3) 3rd AFC North

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Cleveland Browns -3

Cleveland Browns -3 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com

www.bleedinggreennation.com Cleveland Browns SBNation Site: www.dawgsbynature.com

Atlanta Falcons (3-6) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (7-2) 1st NFC South

Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: New Orleans Saints -3.5

New Orleans Saints -3.5 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com

www.thefalcoholic.com New Orleans Saints SBNation Site: www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1) 4th AFC North @ Washington Football Team (2-7) 3rd NFC East

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Washington Football Team -1.5

Washington Football Team -1.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Site: www.cincyjungle.com

www.cincyjungle.com Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com

Detroit Lions (4-5) 4th NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-7) 4th NFC East

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Detroit Lions -2

Detroit Lions -2 Over/Under: 47.0

47.0 Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com

www.prideofdetroit.com Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) 1st AFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) 4th AFC South

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -10

Pittsburgh Steelers -10 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: www.bigcatcountry.com

Tennessee Titans (6-3) 2nd AFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 2nd AFC North

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Baltimore Ravens -6

Baltimore Ravens -6 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com

www.musiccitymiracles.com Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com

New England Patriots (4-5) 3rd AFC East @ Houston Texans (2-7) 3rd AFC South