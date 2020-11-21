Drew Lock expected to start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) are looking to make it six-straight wins this Sunday on the road in Denver and the quarterback picture for the Broncos (3-6) is starting to become a bit more clear.

Drew Lock missed practice on Wednesday with a ribs injury and was limited on Thursday and Friday, but Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9News, is reporting that the second-year quarterback will be good to go come kick-off.

Per source, Drew Lock is the Broncos' starting QB tomorrow vs. Dolphins. Obviously recovered from injury nicely. Showed toughness this week. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 21, 2020

Lock went 23-47 with one touchdown and four interceptions last week in a 37-12 loss in Los Vegas against the Raiders. His 10 interceptions on the year is tied with Russell Wilson for third-most, behind Kirk Cousins (11) and Carson Wentz (12).

Lock, who averages 214 yards per game, will have his hands full with a Dolphins defense that has forced at least one turnover in each of the last 15 weeks dating back to last season.

In fact, the Miami defense has held opponents to 21 points or less in four of the last five games and the team’s average scoring margin is a +7.7, the league’s fourth-best mark.

For the Dolphins, only Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Solomon Kindley (foot) were listed as questionable on Miami’s Friday injury report with everyone else reported as full participants.

Be sure to tune into the latest edition of Phinsider Radio where we break down Sunday’s matchup as the Dolphins look to inch closer and closer to a potential playoff spot.

Kick-off between the Broncos and Dolphins is slated for 4:05 p.m. with limited in-person attendance in Denver.