Phinsider Question Of The Day- Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos Edition 11/21/2020

Last week marked a yet another milestone for the Miami Dolphins and their fans. We are officially on a five game win streak. Something that most of us did not expect for at least another season of this rebuild that we are in the mist of. Somehow, overnight it seems, this rebuild is ahead of schedule. Another milestone would be if Tua Tagovailoa could win his fourth straight win as a starter. This is a feat that has only been pulled off by one other quarterback in the NFL in the previous 40 seasons and that was by Ben Roethlisberger with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua has not yet wowed the entire world like some of the other young quarterbacks out there but as if right now most Dolphins fans are satisfied that the kid actually has “it” and has thus far show enough to give us all hope and above all else had done what he had to in each of his first three starts to walk away with the win.

The Denver Broncos enter the week as another team that is in somewhat of a rebuild phase but behind where the Dolphins are right now with their 3 and 6 record. Denver’s three wins have come against the hapless New York Jets that can’t even get out of their own way to even attempt a win, the New England Patriots when they looked like they had forgotten how to play football and the two win Los Angeles Chargers who again cannot get out of their own way in search of wins. Denver is in the mist of a three game losing streak at the hands of the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and last week to the Tennessee Titans by a 14 to 16 score.

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos tomorrow, and why?

