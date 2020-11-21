Antonio Callaway promoted, Benito Jones elevated as COVID-19 replacement

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins announced two roster moves. The first was the promotion of wide receiver Antonio Callaway, pulling him up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The second was a temporary elevation of defensive tackle Benito Jones from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos, as a COVID-19 replacement.

Callaway, whose career started with the Cleveland Browns as a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, started the 2020 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad while finishing a suspension from the NFL. A Miami native, Callaway returned to practice and the Dolphins three weeks ago, working his way back into game shape and maknig sure he understands the playbook and is on the same page as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In 20 games with the Browns, Callaway started 13 times and recorded 51 receptions for 675 yards with five touchdowns. The Dolphins can use the wide receiver depth Callaway can provide after Preston Williams was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

Jones has spent his rookie season, after signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent, on the practice squad. He has, however, appeared in three games, recording one tackle, as the Dolphins continue to elevate him for game day. Under a new NFL rule this year, teams can elevate two practice squad players a week to the game-day roster. That elevation is a temporary roster move, with the player reverting to the practice squad following that week’s game. The move can only be done twice to an individual player before he has to be signed to the active 53-man roster if the team wants him to play in a game.

Jones has reached that two game maximum, but the Dolphins listed him as a COVID-19 replacement last week, and again this week, as he moves into the defensive lineman rotation following Christian Wilkins landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIami is also without defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, who is on injured reserve following a biceps injury.