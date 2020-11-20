Dolphins Friday injury report: Kyle Van Noy questionable

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll. Simply put, this Denver Broncos team should not be able to stop the red hot Dolphins from continuing a very impressive winning streak, though as the cliche goes: “on any given Sunday.” Having a roster that’s fully healthy and ready to play will certainly help Miami’s chances of moving Tua’s career record along to 4-0. While Christian Wilkins (reserve/COVID-19), Preston Williams (foot; IR), and Myles Gaskin (knee; IR) are certain to miss this game, the status of stalwart linebacker Kyle Van Noy is a bit murkier.

Per the team’s Friday injury report, Van Noy (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday’s contest. His chances of playing appear to be truly 50-50. Van Noy went down in pain during last week’s victory over the Chargers with what appeared to be a hip pointer. Clarity will be given on Van Noy’s status no later than about an hour before game time when the team’s list of inactive players is released.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley (foot) is also questionable. Kindley has been nursing a foot injury for a few weeks now, though he played through it last week en route to a 100% snap share. If Kindley is to miss any time, expect veteran Jesse Davis to slide in to the right guard spot, while rookie Robert Hunt takes over at right tackle. The Dolphins coaching staff has been toying with the offensive line since first-round pick Austin Jackson returned from injured reserve, and both Kindley and Hunt have been removed from the starting unit at different points as the staff decides which combination is best. It’s possible Hunt starts regardless of Kindley’s game day status to give the rookie guard a chance to heal.

Elsewhere on the report, running back Matt Breida (hamstring), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot), tight end Durham Smythe (knee), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (foot) all practiced in full and were left without a game day designation. All should be good to go for Sunday’s contest.