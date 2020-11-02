Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two NFC teams. The very good Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to take on the very bad New York Giants in New Jersey. The Tom Brady led Buccaneers are seemingly starting to hit their stride with their now 5 and 2 record. The Giants have one win this entire season and that win was over their divisional foes, the Washington Football Team. The NFC East, where both teams reside, is easily the worst division in football. The Bucs are coming off a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders 45 to 20.

Tampa enters the game with the 19th ranked offense in yardage gained at 374.4 yards per game. In contrast the Giants are ranked dead last in the NFL, 32nd, having gained an average of 298.8 yards per contest. Defensively both teams have actually been very solid. The Buccaneers are ranked 4th in the NFL, giving up an average of 298.2 yards per game. Right behind them in the rankings the Giants are sitting at 5th, yielding an average of 328.25 yards per game.

