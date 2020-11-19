Saying Goodbye to a Legend: Jake Scott passes away

Before Dan Marino immortalized the number 13 in South Florida, another legend wore the “unlucky” number for the Miami Dolphins. Safety Jake Scott manned the back of the Dolphins defense from 1970 through 1975, earning five Pro Bowl appearances, two First-Team All-Pro selections, and three Second-Team All-Pro selections in 84 games, all starts, recording 35 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Scott was named the MVP for Super Bowl VII, capping the Dolphins’ 1972 Perfect Season, as well as being a member of Miami’s Super Bowl VIII championship team.

On Thursday, it was announced Scott passed away. Scott, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, fell recently, injuring his head while visiting some friends. He had been hospitalized in Atlanta for the past week.

The Dolphins released a statement following the news, stating, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott. Jake made an impact from the day he joined the Dolphins in 1970, goin gon to earn five Pro Bowl selections, a place on the Dolphins Honow Roll and was the MVP of Super Bowl VII, capping off the only perfect season in NFL history. Our all-time leader in interceptions, he teamed with Dick Anderson to form one of the top safety duos in NFL history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories.”

Scott spent the final three years of his career with Washington after being traded following the 1975 season. Scott and head coach Don Shula had a public falling out, leading to the trade, and kept Scott from attending many of the events honoring the 1972 team over the years. He moved to Hawaii following his playing career.

Echoing the Dolphins’ statement, we send our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the entire Scott family and his friends.