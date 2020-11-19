Thursday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features two NFC West teams. The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Washington State to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams head into this game with identical records and atop the division at 6 and 3 in what is actually a three team logjam along with the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams will obviously be looking for the win in hopes of giving themselves some separation in the division from at least one of the other two teams.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a win over the Buffalo Bills last week (Thank you!) with a final hail-Mary play that may wind up being the play of the year. I assume by now everyone has seen the video of the amazing catch from Kyler Murray by triple covered DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone to seal the game as time ran out. The Seahawks lost last week to the other team in the three way tie in their division, the Los Angeles Rams, 23 to 16.

Offensively these two team rank first and second in the NFL. The Seahawks are ranked second, churning out 426.3 yards per game. Seattle is ranked 1st in passing with 309.9 yards per game and are ranked 13th in rushing with 116.4 yards per game on the ground. The Cardinals are ranked first in offense having gained an average of 432.8 yards per game. Arizona’s breakdown on offense is 263.9 yards per game through the air, ranked 15th and a whopping 168.9 yards per game on the ground, ranked 1st in the NFL.

On defense the two teams are more widely separated although neither ranks in the top half of the league in yards surrendered. The Seahawks sit dead last in the league, ranked 32nd, having yielded 448.33 yards per game. Seattle is giving up an average of 353.33 yards per game through the air, ranked 32nd and 95 yards per game on the ground, ranked 4th. Arizona is ranked 18th overall having given up an average of 370 yards per game. Arizona is giving up 249.78 yards per game through the air, ranked 20th and 120.22 yards per game on the ground, ranked 17th.

Arizona Cardinals (6-3) 1st NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (6-3) 3rd NFC West