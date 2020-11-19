Dolphins vs Broncos Week 11 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins will visit the Denver Broncos in a late game on Sunday, kicking off at 4:05pm ET. The game will pick up CBS’s third broadcast team, with Kevin Harlan and former Dolphins quarterback Trent Green handling the coverage.

The game will also be seen across a larger portion of the country than a Dolphins game has aired in recent weeks. You can check out the full coverage area on the map below from 506Sports.com. The Dolphins and Broncos game will air on CBS in the green areas of the map.

You can also stream the game on FuboTV.

The Dolphins come into this weekend’s game on a five-game winning streak, the third longest streak in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (nine games) and the New Orleans Saints (six games). Their defense has been suffocating, attacking opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. The defense was so impressive last week, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen explained the Chargers were “pretty confused” and that they simply turned to the running game because they did not want to create catastrophic mistakes.

The Broncos, meanwhile, will either be starting an injured Drew Lock at quarterback, or Brett Rypien. Either way, Miami’s defense should be able to disguise what they are doing and continue to create confusion.

Miami’s offense is getting better as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gains experience. He is getting more comfortable in the offense and with his receivers, while the game seems to be slowing for him.

This could be a fun game for Dolphins fans to watch.