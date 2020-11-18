First look at Next-Gen Madden 21 shows Tua Tagovialoa in all his glory

For those of you lucky enough to have a PlayStation 5 or new Xbox console, you may be anxiously waiting for December 4th when Madden 2021 will officially release, transcending into the next generation of sports gaming.

Tons of news was released earlier today on next-gen Madden 21.

There are some in-depth impressions on today’s news over at Operation Sports. And you can find a ton of information over on EA Sports’ official Madden 21 page as well. It’s all anyone is talking about in the gaming community.

But for those of you that have no interest in playing Madden, you probably came here for one thing and one thing only. This beautiful picture of your starting quarterback being promoted as part of the next generation of Madden.

Every good Madden screenshot has a drop of rain or some other weather effect that can showcase the jaw-dropping graphics. Don’t get me wrong, has never been an issue with their current-gen of gaming.

But this thing makes me want to stay up later than I did a week ago and try to find one of these new consoles. The good news is for those of you that may have already fallen down the Madden rabbit hole, your PS4 and Xbox one copies will automatically upgrade onto next-gen consoles.

I don’t know how long it will be before we can openly buy a PS5 or Xbox, but when we can I look forward to testing out the game’s new bells and whistles. After all, the future of EA’s Madden franchise looks much more promising today than it did yesterday.



Maybe that’s just because we see Tua Tagovailoa being promoted alongside the trailer and other publications. Or maybe that’s because for the first time in years, EA is making the necessary changes to adapt to the next wave of sports gaming.

Whether you’re ready or not, the next-generation of Madden is here. Just in time to watch Tua Tagovailoa become the next great NFL superstar.